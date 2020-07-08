LIVE: Palm Beach County school leaders review reopening options

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
The Palm Beach County School Board is reviewing several options on Wednesday for reopening schools for the 2020-21 academic year.
The school district's Reopening Task Force is presenting school board members with a 32-page presentation looking at the challenges and opportunities of each reopening option.
The School District of Palm Beach County is considering three educational options for students: full-time in-person instruction on campus, full-time distance learning, or a hybrid combination of the two.
Based on parent surveys and feedback, the district said more than one option may be necessary.
Students in Palm Beach County are currently scheduled to start their new school year on Monday, Aug. 10.
Wednesday's discussion comes two days after the Florida Department of Education issued an order requiring public school districts to open brick and mortar schools five days a week.
Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy said the School District of Palm Beach County has some flexibility with this, as it takes recommendations and advice from health leaders.
The school board is expected to make a final decision on its reopening plan at its July 15 meeting.
Scripps Only Content 2020