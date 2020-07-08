Palm Beach County School Board plans to start school year with online-only learning

Palm Beach County school board members reached a consensus Wednesday to go to online-only learning when classes resume next month as coronavirus cases and deaths in the county surge.
During the workshop, the board members did not vote on the issue but expect to officially make a decision next Wednesday to keep campuses closed indefinitely.
"I'm thrilled to hear everybody saying distant learning," board member Debra Robinson, a medical doctor, said during the virtual meeting that lasted several hours. "I know you are all going to wait until next week, but folks just need to know to make plans."
Superintendent Donald Fennoy said a panel of health experts had recommended that campuses not reopen until the rate of new COVID-19 cases improves. Classes are scheduled to resume on August 10.
"I’m not even going to scare you about when we can go to regular school. We'll take one month at a time," Robinson said. "I hope we can make it to hybrid but we have to have all those protocols outlined."
The school district's Reopening Task Force presented school board members with a 32-page presentation looking at the challenges and opportunities of each reopening option.
The School District of Palm Beach County has been considering three educational options for students: full-time in-person instruction on campus, full-time distance learning, or a hybrid combination of the two.
Based on parent surveys and feedback, the district said more than one option may be necessary.
"I wrestle with the reality of knowing the decisions we make will impact our most fragile children," Fennoy said at Wednesday's workshop.
Wednesday's discussion comes two days after the Florida Department of Education issued an order requiring public school districts to open brick and mortar schools five days a week.
Fennoy said the School District of Palm Beach County has some flexibility with this, as the district takes recommendations and advice from health leaders.
Earlier Wednesday, President Donald Trump said he wants schools opened nationwide and threatened to cut federal money if they don't reopen.
