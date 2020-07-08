PBC School Board to review reopening options

The Palm Beach County School Board will be reviewing options for reopening schools during a workshop Wednesday afternoon.
The meeting begins with a review of the budget at 2 p.m. and then reopening options.
The Reopening Task Force will present the board with a 32-page presentation looking at the challenges and opportunities of each reopening option. You can see the presentation here.
The district has been focused on three options of instruction including full time in person instruction in school, full time distance learning or a hybrid combination of the two.
Based on parent surveys and feedback, the district says more than one option may be necessary.
This discussion comes days after the state issued an order requiring public school districts to open brick and mortar schools five days a week. Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy says the district has some flexibility with this, as it take recommendations and advice from health leaders.
The board is expected to make a decision on its reopening plan at next week’s meeting on July 15.
