St. Lucie County program helping struggling residents

Financial help is available for families struggling in St. Lucie County.
St. Lucie CARES is a program that offers a one-time payment of up to $4,000 to residents who have suffered economic hardship due to the coronavirus.
The county said individual assistance will be on a case-by-case basis to determine the actual amount received.
Funds from this program are only allowed to be spent on household expenses like rental payments, mortgage payments, utility payments and insurance payments that were due March 1 and after.
Depending on your employment situation, residents will need different documents. Someone who is unemployed will need an unemployment benefits award letter or a letter from the employer regarding the layoff or furlough.
Additional documents regarding past due bills will also be necessary to apply for assistance.
Visit the St. Lucie CARES website for more details on the program.
This website breaks down all the information into categories and is the primary page to begin the application process.
If you need assistance to complete the online application, contact the CARES Public Information Line at (772) 462-1705 or email, comm_info@stlucieco.org.
