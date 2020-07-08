Walt Disney World Reopening Guide

There are some significant changes to how theme parks at Walt Disney World in Florida will operate during the coronavirus pandemic.
Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom are set to reopen this Saturday, July 11, while Disney's Hollywood Studios and EPCOT will reopen on July 15.
But the main thing you need to know is you can't just show up to the parks.
Things you will need to enter a Walt Disney World theme park:
- Theme park reservation made via the new Disney Park Pass system, along with valid park admission for the same park on the same day
- Face covering for every guest ages two and up, which must be worn in all public areas, except while eating
- A cashless or contactless form of payment
- A body temperature of 100.3 degrees or lower
Socially Distanced Character Greetings
Walt Disney World's health and safety video:
Things you need to know to enter a Walt Disney World theme park:
- You can only enter one park a day
- Annual passholders can use their passes, but new annual pass sales are on hold. However, current annual pass holders can renew their pass
- If you have a partially unused multi-day ticket, the expiration date has been extended to Sept. 26, 2021
Walt Disney World's "Welcome Home" video:
Attractions and services that are suspended:
- FastPass+
- Extra Magic Hours are unavailable for resort guests
- Parades and nighttime spectaculars
- Character greetings
- Minnie Van service
- Valet service
- Playgrounds
- Delivery of merchandise to resort rooms or front of theme parks
- Dressing rooms
- Staff will not handle personal mobile devices
- Club level service at resorts
- In-room celebrations
- In-room dining
- Dry cleaning and valet laundry services (self-service laundry is available)
- Shipping services
- Resort airline check-in service
Physical distancing protocols:
- Physical barriers have been installed in places where it's difficult to maintain social distancing
- Resort rooms will be closed every other day (maid service can be declined)
- Signage to help guests move throughout the property, including ground markings
- Cashless transactions
- Mobile food ordering
- Increased cleaning in high-traffic areas
Modified attractions:
- Pin trading will happen via pinboards with cast members, instead of using lanyards
- Experiences may be modified in order to reduce contact
For information about services for guests with disabilities, please contact Walt Disney World's Disability Services at 407-560-2547, or email disability.services@disneyparks.com
To learn more about Walt Disney World's operations during the coronavirus pandemic, click here.
