Woman says mayor held 'WTF' paper during speech

"The county attorney printed me a new copy of the BOCC rules because I used hers earlier in the day. She delivered a new copy with this humorous preprinted note pad attached to it. I raised it during the meeting to show her I received it. A lady was testifying at that time about why masks don't need to be worn. She became very upset. She thought I was holding up a 'wtf' sign in reference to her anti-mask position. I was not. I apologized to her for the confusion. This is a copy of the preprinted sticky note."