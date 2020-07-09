Actress Naya Rivera missing in lake after son found alone

Authorities say actress Naya Rivera is missing and being searched for at a Southern California lake.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department lconfirmed that the 33-year-old is being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, which is approximately 56 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
According to authorities, another boater discovered a boat drifting with Rivera's 4-year-old son asleep onboard. Authorities were notified and they began searching from air and with a dive team.
Authorities say her son says they went swimming, but his mother didn't get back on the boat. According to authorities, the child had on a life vest and an adult life vest was found on the boat.
Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015. Rivera appeared in 113 episodes of the series and dated co-star Mark Salling, who killed himself in 2018 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
