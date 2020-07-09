Animal advocate wants charges in Fort Pierce dog death

The facts are not sufficient to establish the [owner] was the individual who inflicted injury on the dog in question. Multiple individuals provided statements the defendant received the dog from an unknown female approximately 6 days prior to the incident being reported. Further, the autopsy of the animal at issue revealed emaciation at such an advanced state that the accompanying injuries could not have occurred in such a short time-frame. As such, there exists no information to establish the defendant committed the crime as alleged … It should be noted that Detective Simon completed every investigative measure possible, there simply is no evidence to establish the defendant was responsible for the canine's status.