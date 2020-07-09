Delray Beach Fire Rescue urges caution amid triple-digit heat indices

Summer is in full swing in South Florida, and that means an excruciating span of sweaty weeks with heat indices in the triple digits.
The Delray Beach Fire Rescue posted Wednesday on Facebook they responded to two heat-related calls before noon.
During this hot summer months, residents are reminded to stay out of direct sunlight and limit outdoor activities during the day.
The First Alert Weather Team said Thursday that the heat index level would peak at 106 around 1 p.m. and stay in the triple digits through 4 p.m.
Experts say staying hydrated is very important. They encourage people to drink more water than usual before they feel thirsty.
Use sunscreen with a SPF of 15 or higher and take frequent breaks if you are working outside.
Do not leave children or pets inside a parked car even if the windows are cracked open.
Health leaders say children and the elderly are at a higher risk for heat exhaustion and heat strokes.
Some of the symptoms of heat exhaustion include fatigue, nausea, extremely sweaty and pale skin.
Symptoms of heat strokes include an extremely high body temperature above 106 degrees, chills and slurred speech.
Your pets can also suffer from heat strokes, so make sure you are keeping a close eye on them and that they have plenty drinking water.
Reporter Miranda Christian is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 5:30 p.m.
