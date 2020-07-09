Gov. DeSantis to give 2:30 p.m. coronavirus update

July 9, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT - Updated July 9 at 11:28 AM

As the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Florida surpass 4,000, Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update on the state's response to the deadly pandemic during a stop in Jacksonville on Thursday.

The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at the Jacksonville Port Authority at 2:30 p.m.

According to his office, DeSantis will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia.

There are 232,718 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Thursday, an increase of 8,935 cases from the day before.

In addition, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Florida jumped to 4,009 on Thursday, a record increase of 120 deaths in just one day.

