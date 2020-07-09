Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse celebrates 160-year anniversary

The beloved Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse stands tall and proud as it prepares to celebrate another new decade of its life.
July 10 will mark the 160th anniversary of the Palm Beach County staple.
Thanks to Florida Power and Light, 160 visitors will receive free admission to stroll the historic grounds, climb the lighthouse, view the Keeper’s Workshop exhibit and peruse the lighthouse gift shop.
However, to ensure visitor safety, there will be compliance with Palm Beach County emergency orders for COVID-19.
Face masks will be required for all guests with an exception for children under 2 years old. Mandatory social distancing will also be in effect throughout the grounds.
The lighthouse is doing its part to fight the spread of the virus with hand sanitation stations, and workers are frequently cleaning surfaces.
Click here for a more on the 160th-anniversary celebration at the lighthouse.
