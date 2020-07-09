$100K Walmart grant to help rural Florida families in need

Retail giant Walmart is stepping up to feed families in rural areas across Florida, including Palm Beach County.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced Thursday that Walmart's foundation made a $100,000 contribution to help support rural area food banks and pantries, which struggle to receive government assistance.
The Department of Agriculture said they will administer the grant to help farmers and food banks in areas adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Funds will also be used to support operational and infrastructure improvements at select food banks.
"This is a win, win, win for the state of Florida and for our citizens being able to have this partnership, connecting our small farmers, connecting them to our communities and teaching them all why it's so important to have a have a healthy nutritional lifestyle," said Fried.
The Faith Hope Love Charity, Inc. in Palm Beach County was among six food banks selected for the grant program in Florida.
Scripps Only Content 2020