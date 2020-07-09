Listening session gives community chance to speak about racial justice in Port St. Lucie

On Thursday, July 16, 2020, the City of Port St. Lucie's Forum on Race Relations & Inclusion is hosting a listening session with residents.
The session is expected to be the first of a new series of listening sessions and workshops.
Panelists at the listening session will include Mayor Gregory J. Oravec, City Manager Russ Blackburn, Police Chief John A. Bolduc, and Moderator Teresa Bishop, executive director of Roundtable of St. Lucie County.
“Our citizens’ comments, concerns and ideas about the City of Port St. Lucie’s race relations and inclusion priorities are important,” said Kristina Ciuperger, the City’s Chief Communications Officer. “The City wants to be a catalyst for change, and it’s our turn to listen.”
In order to speak at the event, whether online or in person, participants must register in advance at this link.
Registration will close two hours prior to the start of the session, which begins at 6 p.m.
You can watch the session via Zoom by registering at cityofpsl.com/FRRIListens. Once successfully registered, a link for the event will be emailed to you.
In person, you can attend at the Port St. Lucie City Hall Chambers at 121 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Those who wish to attend in person or speak must also register in advance at cityofpsl.com/FRRIListens.
For those who don't wish to speak you can watch on Government Channel PSL TV, available on AT&T U-Verse channel 99, Comcase channel 20 and Blue Stream Fiber channel 20.
Written comments can be submitted at https://www.cityofpsl.com/FRRIListens or emailed to FRRI@cityofpsl.com.
