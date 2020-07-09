Okeechobee County to help small businesses required to close due to COVID-19 pandemic

Okeechobee County announced Thursday it has partnered with the Okeechobee County Development Corporation to help small businesses that have been required to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Qualifying small businesses will be offered a one-time $7,500 and independent contractors /sole proprietors will be offered $5,000 to cover expenses such as employee wages, bills, and rent.
Grants are strictly limited to businesses physically located within Okeechobee County.
According to a news release, the grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis by filling up an application. The applications will be accepted on Friday, July 10, and grants will be awarded until the money is exhausted.
Funds can only be used to reimburse the costs of business interruptions that were caused by required closures if the costs are not paid by insurance.
For more information, call the OCEDC office at 863-357-2334.
