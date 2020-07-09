Palm Beach County parents consider tutors to help their children

Many parents are relieved after the Palm Beach County School Board reached a consensus on Wednesday to start the 2020-21 academic year with online-only classes.
But there is also an overwhelming number of parents who are worried their children will fall behind.
Saying the end of the school year was a bit rocky for Maria Gonzalez's kids would be putting it lightly.
"They both are in elementary school. They both have to log in at the same times. They both have to be on the computer for the same amount of time with their teacher and classroom, and if I only have one laptop, the other child is going to have to wait," Gonzalez said.
Like many other parents, Gonzalez was disappointed to hear the School District of Palm Beach County is learning toward a 100% virtual learning curriculum for next school year.
"I would hope and I assume that the district is going to do everything in their power to make this a smooth transition," said Kandice Freedman, a private tutor. "With that said, for parents, there are working parents that cannot just sit home and home school their kids. It's a valid concern."
Freedman works one-on-one with children of all ages. She said getting a private tutor is an option for parents who can afford it.
"There are plenty of people like myself that will build packages to make this more afforable. I know personally, I am not looking to bankrupt a family. My job is to help," said Freedman.
Gonzalez doesn't see tutoring as an option for her family right now.
But for families who are interested, Freedman said talk with your principal and your child's teacher to make sure your child can get more one-on-one time before or after a virtual lesson.
