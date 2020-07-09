Protest planned in Martin County after Commissioner pass new mandatory mask mandate

A protest is being planned in Martin County over whether or not residents should have to comply with the county's new mandatory mask mandate.
It's scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the corner of US1 and Monterey Rd.
The organizer, Brittney Mozingo, says commissioners overstepped when they passed the order.
"You're pitting the American people against each other and that's absolutely the opposite of what county government should be doing," said Mozingo.
She said residents are now threatening to shop exclusively in St. Lucie County where masks are not mandatory.
"I think we're going to see a big hit to Martin county businesses because of this and I think that's an unfortunate side effect that maybe was not thought of," said Mozingo.
At the Cotton Island Company in Downtown Stuart, owner Michelle Davis said business has not been its best.
"It's been awful," said Davis. "We sell our face masks here, that's actually how we're paying rent right now is selling face masks. I'm wearing it (a mask) as an abundance of caution, and I'm glad when my customers have it on to make me feel safe as well."
Davis said that other businesses are struggling as well.
"We're all just a little crushed right now," said Davis. "There is at least three businesses that will not be opening their doors again that I know of. Several businesses are for sale at the moment."
Mozingo said she is not absolutely against masks and that she does wear them when she feels they are necessary.
She said Saturday's protest is about an overreach of county government and that commissioners should be making decisions based on what their constituents believe.
WPTV reached out to St. Lucie County leaders for comment.
The county's Communications Director, Erick Gill, said he has received emails from residents there who are threatening to shop exclusively in Martin County because masks are mandatory there.
Scripps Only Content 2020