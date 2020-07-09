Tropical Storm Fay forms off North Carolina coast

The sixth named storm of the hurricane season formed Thursday.
Just before 5 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Storm Fay formed off the east coast of North Carolina.
Fay is moving toward the north at about 7 mph with winds of 45 mph.
A tropical storm warning has been issued from Cape May, New Jersey, northward to Watch Hill, Rhode Island, including Long Island and Long Island Sound.
The system is expected to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to portions of the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.
First Alert Weather Meteorologist James Wieland said Fay will have no effect on Florida.
The center of Fay is forecast to move near the mid-Atlantic coast on Friday and move inland over the northeast United States on Saturday.
