Unemployment numbers stay high as coronavirus cases climb

New unemployment numbers released Thursday show U.S. employers are still laying off workers at a high pace.
More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Department of Labor.
This comes as coronavirus numbers spike in some of the most populous states, including Florida.
Florida and Texas have rolled back some reopening plans in recent weeks in an effort to curb the increase in COVID-19 cases, which has halted a rebound in the economy.
Florida ordered on June 26 that all bars across the state could no longer serve alcohol, and Palm Beach County continues to be stuck in a phase one holding pattern.
The unemployment rate in Florida is 14.5 percent, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau and Labor Statistics.
Florida workers who lost their jobs this year continue to say the state's beleaguered unemployment system is causing problems, including identity verification, delayed payments and accusations that funds were redirected.
Coronavirus deaths climbed by 120 Thursday in Florida, including nine more in Palm Beach County.
WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny is taking a look at some of the unique problems of the Florida economy and the problems unemployed workers continue to face.
