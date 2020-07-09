Village of Royal Palm Beach willing to pay for body cams for 50 deputies

At a recent Village of Royal Palm Beach Council Budget Workshop, it was made clear their council wanted District 9 Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies fitted with body-worn cameras.
"The notion is that Royal Palm Beach, District 9, is looking for district 9 to have body cams. And we’re not looking for any handouts.," Mayor Fred Pinto said.
The Village is even willing to fund a body camera program for the 50 deputies that patrol district. To reinforce their eagerness for body cams, Pinto sent a letter to Sheriff Bradshaw.
At the meeting, Major Eric Coleman was on hand to explain Sheriff Bradshaw's desire to have his deputies outfitted with body-worn cameras.
"He is working with the county commission and county administrator. There are some funds that were earmarked for the sheriff’s office in the coming years for some technology upgrades. So I believe what he’s asked is for those funds to be made available much sooner, Major Coleman said.
Coleman said Bradshaw believes the system would cost around $19 million for a department that had 1.2 million calls for service, 170-thousand traffic stops, and 17-thousand arrests last year.
The money set aside by the county is around $20 million.
"I don’t speak on behalf of the board but I think the board would be supportive of trying to move that up the best that we can in the timeline," Mayor David Kerner said.
Kerner said he doesn't believe it will be a difficult request for the board.
"I think over the course of the next couple weeks it’s something that will come up on the board's agenda organically at least for discussion," he said.
