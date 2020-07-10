Coronavirus deaths climb by record 120 in single day, pass 4,000

At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 3,679 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 141, and 80 were hospitalized, which is an increase of 2 in one day. In all, there were 1,043 cases of children under 1. From ages 5-14, there are 7,690, an increase of 364 with 63 in the hospital at one time, a rise of 1.