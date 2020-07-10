Iguana caught in bicycle sends Florida Keys man to hospital

A Florida Keys man was injured Friday after an iguana darted in front of his bicycle and got caught between the front tire and wheel fork, causing him to crash.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said the 62-year-old Marathon man needed stitches after crashing his bike in front of Crane Point Hammock.
A deputy found the victim with scrapes and cuts to his head, arms and right leg.
The victim said he was riding along the bike path when the iguana darted in front of him and got lodged between the tire and wheel fork, causing the tire to lock. He was thrown over the handlebars and onto the asphalt.
Ultimately, the victim wound up at Fishermen's Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
"The condition of the iguana did not appear as stable," Linhardt remarked.
