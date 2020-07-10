LIVE: President Trump visits South Florida to highlight drug trafficking crackdown

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
President Donald Trump is in South Florida on Friday to highlight the ongoing and aggressive efforts to crack down on illegal drug trafficking.
The president arrived at Miami International Airport around 12 p.m., and is now participating in a roundtable at U.S. Southern Command in Doral.
Afterward, Trump will deliver remarks about counter narcotics operations in South Florida.
Later in the day, the president is scheduled to take part in a discussion about supporting the people of Venezuela at the Iglesia Doral Jesus Worship Center in Doral.
