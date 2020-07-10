President Trump to visit South Florida on Friday

President Donald Trump will travel to South Florida on Friday to highlight the ongoing and aggressive efforts to crack down on illegal drug trafficking.
The president departed Joint Base Andrews around 10 a.m., and is scheduled to arrive at Miami International Airport around 12 p.m.
From there, President Trump will participate in a roundtable at U.S. Southern Command in Doral, and will then deliver remarks about counter narcotics operations in South Florida.
Later in the day, the president is scheduled to take part in a discussion about supporting the people of Venezuela at the Iglesia Doral Jesus Worship Center in Doral.
Scripps Only Content 2020