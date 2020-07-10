Second highest coronavirus surges in state: Deaths rise by 93, cases up 11,433

At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 3,858 3,679 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 179, and 87 were hospitalized, which is an increase of 7 in one day. In all, there were 1,043 cases of children under 1. From ages 5-14, there are 8,117, 7,690, an increase of 427 with 65 in the hospital at one time, a rise of 2.