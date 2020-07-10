Untangling unemployment issues with DEO

Locked accounts and stolen money are just some of the issues Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity is trying to untangle.
“This morning I checked and there was a payment issued,” said Elizabeth Bounakes of Stuart, whose Connect account was locked since May.
Bounakes said she finally got through to the DEO on Thursday after speaking with Newschannel 5 on Wednesday.
She said her account and benefits were frozen over a name misspelling on her application.
Meanwhile, a Boca Raton man is still waiting, he says, for the money that was stolen from his unemployment account.
Robert Nobrega says he got a hopeful phone call from DEO on Monday after speaking with Newschannel 5 last Friday.
“I really thought with that call from DEO that was the saving grace,” Nobrega said.
“They said it was going to be Tuesday or Wednesday, I was so excited and now all of a sudden no one will answer my call I’ve left multiple messages, 6 messages.”
A spokesperson for DEO says they continue to, “actively investigate,” the case.
Nobrega meanwhile says he’s still waiting for the $3,190 that was mysteriously diverted to an unknown online banking account.
“I made reports to FBI the FTC and also the attorney general’s office and also the sheriff’s department and also a claim to DEO, what else do they want me to do?”
