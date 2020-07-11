A Back the Blue demonstration started at Carlin Park in Jupiter on Saturday morning.
Dan Amero, a South Florida law enforcement officer, said the group feels like they are being vilified by the community because of a few bad law enforcement officers.
"99% of them are good," he said. "We're a hero one week and then there's a lot of people that want to make us zeros the next."
Amero said that law enforcement officers make many sacrifices to keep the community safe, "We're heroes." And he wants to make sure that they know they are appreciated.
Watch Back the Blue demonstrators march through Jupiter
WPTV NewsChannel 5 counted over 200 participants walking the 2.4-mile route that traveled from the park to the Indiantown Road bridge and back.
The event's organizer, realtor Janet Cordero, said it felt great to attract the number of participants to the demonstration, "[It feels] Amazing. I'm so passionate about this, my heart is so happy right now."
"[Police] have been through a lot and they need to feel that we are here for them; that we have their back," said Cordero.
The walkers were joined by a Tequesta based Jeep Regatta group, motorcycles, and other vehicles. The demonstration returned back to Carlin Park without incident.
Scripps Only Content 2020