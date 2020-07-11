Deputies warn Lake Park residents of new car creeper

Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies are warning residents in Lake Park to lock it or lose it after a man they're calling the car creeper was caught on surveillance video roaming the area.
The picture was taken at around 4:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Bayberry Dr. and 8th St.
Deputies are reminding residents to always lock their doors and roll up their windows.
Residents should never leave values in plain sight or transfer them to the trunk in public view.
"Normally I don't lock my door and I've been around here for like four years and I've never had any problems," said Donna Charles, Lake Park resident. "This is like shocking to me."
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
Callers can remain anonymous.
