Fort Lauderdale police seek information on a hit-and-run crash
July 11, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT - Updated July 11 at 11:08 PM

Fort Lauderdale police are looking for information about a hit-and-run crash that left the victim on life support in critical condition.

The crime occurred about 10:30 p.m. July 3 at Fort Lauderdale Beach near the intersection of State Road A1A and Seville Street, in front of the Westin.

Police may be looking for a white Ford Mustang with stickers on the back.

There is a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

