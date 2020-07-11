Fort Lauderdale police seek information on a hit-and-run crash

July 11, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT - Updated July 11 at 5:18 PM

Fort Lauderdale police are looking for information about a hit-and-run crash that left the victim on life support in critical condition.

The crime occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. at Fort Lauderdale Beach near the intersection of A1A and Seville Street, in front of the Westin.

Police may be looking for a white Ford Mustang with stickers on the back.

There is a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the offender.

If you have information about this crime, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

