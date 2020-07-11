Second highest coronavirus surges in state: Deaths rise by 93, cases up 11,433

Coronavirus cases in Florida surged by a U.S. high 11,433 – just 25 from the record – as deaths increased by 93, the positive rate broke past the key target of 10 percent and testing in one day was nearly 100,000, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday.
Palm Beach County's death toll rose by 8 to 586, compared with 9 Thursday after 6 Wednesday and a record increase of 20 on Tuesday.
On Thursday, deaths climbed by 120, shattering the previous record of 83 in April 28 with 72 deaths reached twice. Fatalities in the state increased by 67 last Friday.
Florida had the third-most deaths reported Friday in the nation, behind California with 140 and Texas with 96. California passed Pennsylvania into fourth place for total deaths and Texas has been climbing up the list to 12th.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 4,102, which is ninth in the nation. The number of nonresident deaths listed by the state decreased from 102 to 101 for a total death count of 4,203.
On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie County increased by 1 to 60, Martin County rose by 2 to 38 and Indian River increased by 2 to 20, including a 24-year-old man. Okeechobee has none.
Palm Beach County is second in the state for deaths, rising by 50 in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,118, a rise of 26 in one day and 84in one week. Broward increased by 11 to 438 and 32 over 7 days. Lee is in fourth place with 179, an increase of 3.
Fifty of the 93 deaths reported Friday were in South Florida for a total of 2,260, or 55.1 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Deaths rose by 418 in the state over seven days for 11.3 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 50 for 9.3 percent. The U.S. figures are 3.5 percent with the world at 6.3 percent.
Three times cases in Florida have hit five digits. The record for cases was set Saturday with 11,458. Cases then rose by 10,059 Sunday, 6,336 Monday, 7,347 Tuesday, 9,989 Wednesday and 8,935 Thursday.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, the total has surged to more than 1 percent of the state's population.
Florida had the most new cases in the nation Friday, ahead of Texas with 9,765 and California with 7,798. The daily cases passed 70,000 for the first time.
In one week, Florida's cases have risen by 65,557 for an increase of 36.7 percent.
Testing has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. But the sites were closed for three days for the holiday instead of the usual Sunday. The total now is 2,423,992, fourth in the nation. That figure is more than 10 percent of Florida's population of 21.4 million.
Likewise the positive rate has zoomed up to 10.1 percent overall. A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 15.30 percent of results reported by labs Thursday after a record 20.2 the day before and 14.38 two weeks ago when there were 78,366 tests.
The daily percentages for all tests include 20.2 in Miami-Dade, 15.0 in Broward, 15.9 in Martin, 11.4 in Palm Beach, 16.6 in St. Lucie, 12.1 in Okeechobee and 7.4 in Indian River.
There were 95,348 tests from labs on Thursday for confirmed coronavirus or anti-bodies. The total the day before was 51,691 and two days ago 78,366.
The state reported 12.75 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Thursday, compared with 18.37 the day before. Two weeks ago, the percentage was 12.85.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age has decreased to 39 and 40 for tests reported Thursday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.7 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is less than 0.2 percent.
And at one time, 17,602 have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 435 in one day, compared with 409 the day before.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 578, compared with 434 Thursday, 593 Wednesday and a record 825 Saturday for a total of 19,233, including residents and nonresidents. The previous record was 658 one week ago Friday.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 2,380, compared with 1,987 the day before, and Broward at 1,603 vs. 1,310. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 178 in St. Lucie, 89 in Martin, 67 in Indian River and 42 in Okeechobee.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Florida's new cases Thursday were second behind Texas with 9,782. California was less than Florida with 7,031, Georgia with 2,837 and Arizona with 4,057.
Palm Beach County has risen by 3,909 cases in one week for a 25.5 percent gain. Miami Dade has risen by 16,030 at 37.9 percent and Broward by 8,476 at 46.5 percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 426 cases for 19.3 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 678 for 34.2 percent, Indian River County by 292 for 35.6 percent and Okeechobee County by 99 for 24.6 percent.
Deaths
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Nevada at 579, which added 8 Friday.
The state on Friday identified eight deaths in Palm Beach County, four men and four women, ranging from a 60-year-old woman to a 103-year-old woman, the oldest ever.
Martin County's new deaths were a 76-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman. In St. Lucie, the newly reported death was a 73-year-old woman. In Indian River there was an 87-year-old woman besides the 24-year-old man.
Testing
Palm Beach County has 19,233 cases out of 173,000 total tested for 11.1 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 58,341 positive cases out of 397,583 tested for 14.7 percent, and Broward is second with 26,705 cases and 252,730 tested for 10.6 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 2,634 of 19,410 for 13.6 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 2,661 positive out of 27,187 for 9.8 percent, Indian River with 1,112 out of 17,551 for 6.3 percent and Okeechobee with 501 out of 4,407 for 11.4 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.8 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 4.2 percent in the United States and 4.5 percent worldwide, which passed 562,000 deaths and passed 12.6 million cases Friday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 3.0 percent, compared with Broward at 1.6 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.9 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.2 percent in St. Lucie, 1.8 percent in Indian River and 1.4 percent in Martin.
Florida has 191 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 413 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,664 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 72.1 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest death are two 11-year-olds: a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only two in the 5-14 age class. The state has confirmed the death of the girl, which was first reported by the county's medical examiner Thursday.
There are 10 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old female from Broward, a 16-year-old girl from Lee, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco County and a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County.
Twenty-three people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus. The oldest is a 108-year-old women from Miami-Dade. A total of 1,443 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 30 in one day.
Ninety-two percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 63 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 26 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 3,858 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 179, and 87 were hospitalized, which is an increase of 7 in one day. In all, there were 1,102 cases of children under 1. From ages 5-14, there are 8,117, an increase of 427 with 65 in the hospital at one time, a rise of 2.
From the infant to 54 age group, 176,550 of the 240,710 residents have tested positive. But in that group, 288 have died for a 0.16 death percentage.
From infant to 65, there are 206,061 cases. A total of 672 have died for a 0.32 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 4,563, an increase of 173. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 68 to 3,685, followed by Boynton Beach at 1,692 from 1,643, Boca Raton at 2,223, up from 2,138, Delray Beach at 1,247 from 1,215. A total of 382 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 1,697, an increase of 118, followed by Stuart with 1,310 vs. 1,261.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 6 to 243, compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 17,603 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 15,491 last Friday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 2,028 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 31 compared with 76 the day; 223 in Martin, an increase of 7; 222 in St. Lucie with an increase of 6, Indian River increased by 6 to 82 and Okeechobee increased to 49, up by 1.
Long-term care
More than half of the deaths, 2,055, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 249 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 26 and in Palm Beach County it was 6.
National
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 717 ahead of Louisiana, which reported 25 deaths Friday, according to Worldometers.info.
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 136,671, including an increase of 849 Friday after 960 Thursday.
The last time deaths were more than 1,000 was June 9 with 1,105. Johns Hopkins reports 134,067.
Cases reached 3,291,786 with an increase of 71,787, smashing the record of 61,848 Wednesday.
Last Friday, there were 626 more deaths and 58,910 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 4,597 at 3.5 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,375, including 32 more Friday after a high of 799 in April. It percentage share has been decreasing for weeks to 23.7 percent.
Among other states in the top 10: No. 2 New Jersey with 31, No. 3 Massachusetts 28, No. 4 Illinois 16, No. 5 Pennsylvania 33, No. 7 Michigan 14 and No. 8 Connecticut 0.
No. 14 Georgia added 35 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place, with an increase of 15.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 17.7 percent of the 5,416 additional deaths Thursday – and 24.4 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 33,542 at 6.3 percent.
The additional death toll last Friday was 5,188.
Cases increased by a record 236,918.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 12,70 deaths, which was the most in the world, after 1,199 Thursday for a total of 70,524. The record is 1,492 on June 4. Brazil added 45,235 cases after a record 55,209 one week ago Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,804,338 cases – more than half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 665 more deaths late Friday compared with 730 the day before and high of 1,092 on June 4, for fifth place with 34,191. In addition, there were 6,891 case, behind the record 7,280 the day before.
India added 521 deaths after 479 Thursday to rise to 21,144 in eighth place. The Asian nation also reported a record 27,728 cases, beating the previous day's record of 25,790 for a third-place total of 822,570, behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased from 85 to 43 for third place with 44,650, which is behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 12 deaths for the second day in a row, among the lowest since the pandemic. No. 6 France added 25 and No. 7 Spain 2.
Also in the top 10, No. 9 Iran reported 142 after a record 221 Thursday, surpassing the 200 mark on Tuesday. No. 10 Peru had 186.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 713,936, including an additional 6,635. The nation gained 176 deaths for 11th place.
No. 14 Canada added 10 deaths for a total of 8,759.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity, reported 11 deaths for a total of 5,526 in 17th and 163 cases. Neighboring Norway, which had a lockdown, reported no death to stay at 252 as well as 3 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world , hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 2 cases Saturday. China dropped to 22nd behind Colombia, which added 187 deaths.
Scripps Only Content 2020