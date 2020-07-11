Vero Beach High School hosts drive up graduation

A school year like no other has finally come to an end for students in Vero Beach.
For the first time in months, students at Vero Beach High School returned to campus Friday to graduate and say their final goodbyes as parents cheered them on from their cars.
Students told WPTV they could not be more excited for the future but that they're going to miss the memories made at Vero Beach High School.
"I'll be attending the University of South Florida in the fall, so go Bulls," Isabel Poulitsas said.
Students rode in cars with family and friends on the track along the football field before getting out to walk across the stage to accept their diplomas.
"It's definitely not what I think any of us pictured, but, you know, they did really try for us and really made it something special that we won't forget," Poulitsas said.
Zena Beatrice said she is glad her graduation ceremony wasn't a virtual one like other students have had to have.
"All the seniors were freaking out," Beatrice said. "People were like, 'What are we going to do for graduation?' So, I mean, it's kind of weird, but it's nice."
Finishing school online is not what students said they would have preferred.
"I did not like that because I'm one of those hands-on learners," Beatrice said.
Seniors did have the option of attending Friday night's drive-up graduation or the one in person that occurred Friday morning.
Family members, however, were not allowed to attend the Friday morning ceremony due to social distancing guidelines.
"If this is how things turn out in the fall for college, at least we'll be ready," Poulitsas said.
