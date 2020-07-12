Coronavirus deaths rise by second-highest, 95; cases increase by 10,360

Coronavirus deaths in Florida increased by 95 – 13 percent of the total fatalities in the nation on Saturday – as cases topped five digits for the fourth time, a U.S. high 10,360, the Florida Department of Health announced.
Palm Beach County's death toll rose by 8 to 594, the same increase as Friday, after a record increase of 20 on Tuesday. Also, Okeechobee County reported the first two deaths, a 65-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man who were entered as cases in the database late June.
Florida's increased deaths were the second most since the pandemic. On Friday, 93 deaths were reported, one day after fatalities climbed one day earlier by 120, shattering the previous record of 83 on April 28 with 72 deaths reached twice. Fatalities in the state increased by 18 last Saturday.
Florida had the second-most new deaths Saturday in the nation behind 99 in Texas, which is 12th overall. No. 5 California had 95 and No. 16 Arizona 69.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 4,197, which is ninth in the nation. The number of nonresident deaths listed by the state increased from 101 to 104 for a total death count of 4,301.
On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie County increased by 1 to 61, Martin County rose by 2 to 40 and Indian River remained at 20.
Palm Beach County is second in the state for deaths, rising by 53 in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,132, a rise of 14 in one day and 94 in one week. Broward increased by 17 to 455 and 46 over 7 days. Lee is in fourth place with 186, an increase of 7.
Forty-four of the 95 deaths reported Saturday were in South Florida for a total of 2,304 or 54.9 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Deaths rose by 495 in the state over seven days for 13.4 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 53 for 9.8 percent. Recently, the state increase was half that. The U.S. figure is 3.8 percent with the world at 6.4 percent.
The record for cases was set Saturday with 11,458. Cases then rose by 10,059 Sunday, 6,336 Monday, 7,347 Tuesday, 9,989 Wednesday and 8,935 Thursday.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, the total has surged to more than 1 percent of the state's population.
Florida reported nine more cases than second-place Texas with 10,360 Saturday. California reported 8,047 followed by Georgia with 3,190 and Arizona with 3,308. The total daily cases in the U.S. were 61,719 after passed 70,000 for the first time Friday.
In one week, Florida's cases have risen by 64,459 for an increase of 33.9 percent.
Testing has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 2,477,810, fourth in the nation. That figure is more than 10 percent of Florida's population of 21.4 million.
Likewise the positive rate has risen to 10.3 percent overall from 10.1 the day before. A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 15.3` percent of results reported by labs Friday after 15.29 the day before, a record 20.2 two days ago and 14.98 two weeks ago when there were 72,162 tests.
The daily percentages for all tests include 21.4 in Miami-Dade, 11.7 in Broward, 15.9 in Martin, 14.0 in Palm Beach, 8.0 in St. Lucie, 13.3 in Okeechobee and 7.4 in Indian River.
There were 87,065 tests from labs on Friday for confirmed coronavirus or anti-bodies. The total the day before was a record 95,335 and two days ago 51,689. Two weeks ago there were 72,164.
The state reported 12.64 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Friday, compared with 15.29 the day before. Two weeks ago, the percentage was 13.98.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age has decreased to 39 and 40 for tests reported Friday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.7 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is less than 0.2 percent.
And at one time, 18,023, have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 421 in one day, compared with 435 the day before.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 594, compared with 578 Friday and a record 825 last Saturday for a total of 19,847, including residents and nonresidents. The previous record was 658 one week ago Friday.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 1,727, compared with 2,380 the day before, and Broward at 1,548 vs. 1,603. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 78 in St. Lucie, 46 in Martin, 46 in Indian River and 17 in Okeechobee.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Palm Beach County has risen by 3,698 cases in one week for a 22.9 percent gain. Miami-Dade has risen by 16,139 at 36.1 percent and Broward by 8,678 at 44.3 percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 429 cases for 19.0 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 630 for 29.9 percent, Indian River County by 261 for 29.1 percent and Okeechobee County by 105 for 25.4 percent.
Deaths
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Nevada at 592, which added 13 Saturday.
The state on Saturday identified eight deaths in Palm Beach County, two men and six women, ranging from a 42-year-old man to a 95-year-old woman.
Martin County's new deaths were a 86-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman. In St. Lucie, the newly reported death was a 70-year-old woman.
Testing
Palm Beach County has 19,847 cases out of 175,916 total tested for 11.3 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 60,868 positive cases out of 406,261 tested for 15.0 percent, and Broward is second with 28,253 cases and 260,002 tested for 10.9 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 2,680 of 19,633 for 13.7 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 2,739 positive out of 27,662 for 9.9 percent, Indian River with 1,158 out of 17,941 for 6.5 percent and Okeechobee with 518 out of 4,459 for 11.6 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.7 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 4.1 percent in the United States and 4.4 percent worldwide, which passed 567,000 deaths and passed 12.8 million cases Saturday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 3.0 percent, compared with Broward at 1.6 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.9 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.2 percent in St. Lucie, 1.7 percent in Indian River, 1.5 percent in Martin and 0.4 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 195 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 415 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,665 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 72.7 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest death are two 11-year-olds: a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only two in the 5-14 age class.
There are 10 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old female from Broward, a 16-year-old girl from Lee, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco County and a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County.
Twenty-three people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest is a 108-year-old women from Miami-Dade. A total of 1,478 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 35 in one day.
Ninety-two percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 63 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 26 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 4,035 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 177, and 90 were hospitalized, which is an increase of 3 in one day. In all, there were 1,102 cases of children under 1 in data through Friday. From ages 5-14, there are 8,564 8,117, an increase of 447 with 67 in the hospital at one time, a rise of 2.
From the infant to 54 age group, 176317 of the 250,984 residents have tested positive. But in that group, 297 have died, an increase of 9, for a 0.16 death percentage.
From infant to 65, there are 214,967 cases. A total of 693 have died, an increase of 21, for a 0.32 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 4,729, an increase of 166. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 112 to 3,897, followed by Boynton Beach at 1,742 from 1,692, Boca Raton at 2,336, up from 2,223, Delray Beach at 1,284 from 1,247. A total of 388 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 1,734, an increase of 37, followed by Stuart with 1,325 vs. 1,310.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 4 to 247, compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 18,023 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 15,575 last Saturday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 2,067 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 39 compared with 31 the day; 232 in Martin, an increase of 9; 233 in St. Lucie with an increase of 11, Indian River increased by 6 to 88 and Okeechobee increased to 49, which is no change.
Long-term care
Nearly half of the deaths, 2,082, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 254 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 27 and in Palm Beach County it was 5.
National
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 789 ahead of Louisiana, which reported 23 deaths Saturday, according to Worldometers.info.
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 137,403, including an increase of 733 Saturday after 849 Friday.
The last time deaths were more than 1,000 was June 9 with 1,105. Johns Hopkins reports 134,740.
Cases reached 3,355,646, with an increase of 61,719.
Last Saturday, the Fourth of July, there were 265 more deaths and 49,818 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 5,064 at 3.8 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,375, including 18 more Saturday after a high of 799 in April. It percentage share has been decreasing for weeks to 23.6 percent.
Among other states in the top 10: No. 2 New Jersey with 50, No. 3 Massachusetts 14, No. 4 Illinois 24, No. 6 Pennsylvania 17, No. 7 Michigan 28 and No. 8 Connecticut zero for the second day in a row.
No. 14 Georgia added 31 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place, with no reported deaths but 355 cases.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 14.7 percent of the 4,996 additional deaths Saturday – and 24.2 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 34,011 at 6.4 percent.
The additional death toll last Saturday was 4,537
Cases increased by 214,471 after a record 236,918 Friday.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported a world-high 968 deaths, which was the most in the world, after 1,270 Friday for a total of 41,492. The record is 1,492 on June 4. Brazil added 36,474 cases after a record 55,209 one week ago Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,840,812 cases – more than half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 539 more deaths late Saturday compared with 665 the day before and high of 1,092 on June 4, for fifth place with 34,730. In addition, there were 6,094 cases, behind the record 7,280 Thursday.
India added 543 deaths after 521 Friday to rise to 22,687 in eighth place. The Asian nation also reported a record 27,755 cases, beating the previous day's record of 27,761 for a third-place total of 850,358, behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths increased from 43 to 148 for third place with 44,798, which is behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 7 deaths for the second day in a row, among the lowest since the pandemic. No. 6 France and No. 7 Spain didn't report any data Saturday.
Also in the top 10, No. 9 Iran reported 188 after a record 221 Thursday. No. 10 Peru had 182.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 720,547, including an additional 6,611. The nation gained 188 deaths for 11th place.
No. 14 Canada added 14 deaths for a total of 8,773 and well as 221 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity, reported no data after 11 deaths Friday for a total of 5,526 in 17th and 163 cases. Neighboring Norway, which had a lockdown, reported no deaths for the second day in a row to stay at 252 as well as 3 more cases.
No. 22 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 7 cases Sunday.
