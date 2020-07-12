Fla. shatters new coronavirus cases record with 15,300

Florida's coronavirus daily cases record was obliterated Sunday with 15,300, nearly 4,000 more than the previous high, as daily tests soared to 142,981 but new deaths subsided to 45, the Florida Department of Health announced.
Palm Beach County's death toll rose by 12 to 606 after 8 on Friday and Saturday and a record 20 Tuesday.
The state record for cases was set one week ago Saturday with 11,458. Saturday's total was 10,360, which was the fourth time it hit five digits. Friday's total was 11,433 and last Sunday was 10,059.
Florida also holds the record for most cases in one day in the United States. During the height of the pandemic, New York passed 11,000 cases.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to more than 1 percent of the state's population to a total of 269,811.
In one week, Florida's cases have risen by 69,700 for an increase of 34.8 percent. Last Sunday, cases passed 200,000.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 4,242, which is ninth in the nation. The number of nonresident deaths listed by the state remained at 104 for a total death count of 4,346.
On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie County increased by 1 to 62, Martin County rose by 2 to 42 and Indian River remained at 20 with Okeechobee reporting is first two deaths Sunday.
Palm Beach County is second in the state for deaths, rising by 64 in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 11,39, a rise of 7 in one day and 96 in one week. Broward increased by 9 to 464 and 52 over 7 days. Lee is in fourth place with 187, an increase of 1.
Thirty-one of the 45 deaths reported Sunday were in South Florida for a total of 2,349 or 55.5 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Deaths rose by 511 in the state over seven days for 13.7 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 64 for 11.8 percent. Recently, the state increase was half that. The U.S. figure is 3.8 percent with the world at 6.4 percent.
Testing has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 2,576,813, fourth in the nation. That figure is more than 10 percent of Florida's population of 21.4 million.
Likewise the positive rate has risen to 10.5 percent overall from 10.3 the day before. A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 13.62 percent of results reported by labs Saturday. which id the lowest percentage in two weeks, after 15.31 the day before, a record 20.2 three days ago and 14.71 two weeks ago when there were 41,644 tests.
The daily percentages for all tests include 16.4 in Miami-Dade, 13.4 in Broward, 11.6 in Martin, 10.6 in Palm Beach, 10.5 in St. Lucie, 17.9 in Okeechobee and 4.8 in Indian River.
There were 142,981 tests from labs on Saturday for confirmed coronavirus or anti-bodies compared with 87,062 the day before and record 95,335 Friday. Two weeks ago there were 41,664.
The state reported 11.25 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Saturday, which also is the lowest in two weeks, including 12.59 the day before and 13.72 two weeks ago.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age has decreased to 39 and 38 for tests reported Friday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.6 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is less than 0.2 percent.
And at one time, 18,271, 18,023, have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 248 in one day, compared with 421 the day before.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were a record 1,171 compared with 594 Saturday and the previous record 825 last Saturday for a total of 21,018, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased a record 3,576, compared with 1,727 the day before, and Broward at 1,772 vs. 1,548. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 123 in St. Lucie, 54 in Martin, 27 in Indian River and 9 in Okeechobee.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Palm Beach County has risen by 4,869 cases in one week for a 30.2 percent gain. Miami-Dade has risen by 17,433 at 37.1 percent and Broward by 8,786 at 41.4 percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 483 cases for 21.5 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 753 for 35.7 percent, Indian River County by 253 for 27.1 percent and Okeechobee County by 104 for 24.6 percent.
Deaths
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Nevada at 592, which added 13 Saturday.
The state on Sunday identified 12 deaths in Palm Beach County, 7 men and 5 women, ranging from a 65-year-old man to a 91-year-old woman. The oldest ever is a 103-year-old woman.
Martin County's new deaths were two women, 84 and 93. In St. Lucie, the newly reported death was a 102-year-old woman, the oldest in the county.
Testing
Palm Beach County has 21,018 cases out of 184,077 total tested for 11.4 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 64,444 positive cases out of 422,345 tested for 15.3 percent, and Broward is second with 30,025 cases and 270,131 tested for 11.1 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 2,734 of 19,935 for 13.7 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 2,862 positive out of 28,248 for 10.1 percent, Indian River with 1,158 out of 17,941 for 6.5 percent and Okeechobee with 527 out of 4,499 for 11.7 percent. That was the first time Indian River was aboe 10percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.7 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 4.1 percent in the United States and 4.4 percent worldwide, which passed 567,000 deaths and passed 12.8 million cases Saturday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.9 percent, compared with Broward at 1.5 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.8 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.2 percent in St. Lucie, 1.7 percent in Indian River, 1.5 percent in Martin and 0.4 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 198 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 415 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,665 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 72.7 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest death are two 11-year-olds: a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only two in the 5-14 age class.
There are 12 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 20-year-old male and two 22-year-old females from Broward (one was listed Sunday), a 16-year-old girl from Lee, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco County and a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County.
Twenty-four people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest is a 108-year-old women from Miami-Dade. A total of 1,489 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 11 in one day.
Ninety-two percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 63 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 26 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 4,211 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 176, and 9` were hospitalized, which is an increase of ` in one day. In all, there were 1,182 cases of children under 1. From ages 5-14, there are 9,026, an increase of 462 with 69 in the hospital at one time, a rise of 2.
From the infant to 54 age group, 195,921 of the 266,119 residents have tested positive. But in that group, 301 have died, an increase of 4, for a 0.15 death percentage.
From infant to 65, there are 228,733 cases. A total of 699 have died, an increase of 6, for a 0.31 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 5,040, an increase of 311. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 104 to 4,001, followed by Boynton Beach at 1,828 from 1,742, Boca Raton at 2,511, up from 2,336, Delray Beach at 1,376 from 1,284. A total of 397 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 1,805, an increase of 71, followed by Stuart with 1,354 vs. 1,325.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 2 to 249, compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 18,271 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 15,895 last Sunday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 2,093 n Palm Beach County, an increase of 26 compared with 39 the day; 237 in Martin, an increase of 5; 245 in St. Lucie with an increase of 12, Indian River increased by 3 to 91 and Okeechobee decreased in the report from 49 to 48.
Long-term care
Nearly half of the deaths, 2,100, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 257 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 18 and in Palm Beach County it was 3.
National
Florida's 95 deaths Saturday were second-most =in the nation behind 99 in Texas, which is 12th overall. No. 5 California had 95 and No. 16 Arizona 69.
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 789 ahead of Louisiana, which reported 23 deaths Saturday, according to Worldometers.info.
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 137,403, including an increase of 733 Saturday after 849 Friday.
The last time deaths were more than 1,000 was June 9 with 1,105. Johns Hopkins reports 134,740.
Cases reached 3,355,646, with an increase of 61,719.
Florida reported nine more cases than second-place Texas with 10,360 Saturday. California reported 8,047 followed by Georgia with 3,190 and Arizona with 3,308. The total daily cases in the U.S. were 61,719 after passing 70,000 for the first time Friday.
Last Saturday, the Fourth of July, there were 265 more deaths and 49,818 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 5,064 at 3.8 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,375, including 18 more Saturday after a high of 799 in April. It percentage share has been decreasing for weeks to 23.6 percent.
Among other states in the top 10: No. 2 New Jersey with 50, No. 3 Massachusetts 14, No. 4 Illinois 24, No. 6 Pennsylvania 17, No. 7 Michigan 28 and No. 8 Connecticut zero for the second day in a row.
No. 14 Georgia added 31 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place, with no reported deaths but 355 cases.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 14.7 percent of the 4,996 additional deaths Saturday – and 24.2 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 34,011 at 6.4 percent.
The additional death toll last Saturday was 4,537
Cases increased by 214,471 after a record 236,918 Friday.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported a world-high 968 deaths, which was the most in the world, after 1,270 Friday for a total of 41,492. The record is 1,492 on June 4. Brazil added 36,474 cases after a record 55,209 one week ago Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,840,812 cases – more than half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 539 more deaths late Saturday compared with 665 the day before and high of 1,092 on June 4, for fifth place with 34,730. In addition, there were 6,094 cases, behind the record 7,280 Thursday.
India added 543 deaths after 521 Friday to rise to 22,687 in eighth place. The Asian nation also reported a record 27,755 cases, beating the previous day's record of 27,761 for a third-place total of 850,358, behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths increased from 43 to 148 for third place with 44,798, which is behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 7 deaths for the second day in a row, among the lowest since the pandemic. No. 6 France and No. 7 Spain didn't report any data Saturday.
Also in the top 10, No. 9 Iran reported 188 after a record 221 Thursday. No. 10 Peru had 182.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 720,547, including an additional 6,611. The nation gained 188 deaths for 11th place.
No. 14 Canada added 14 deaths for a total of 8,773 and well as 221 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity, reported no data after 11 deaths Friday for a total of 5,526 in 17th and 163 cases. Neighboring Norway, which had a lockdown, reported no deaths for the second day in a row to stay at 252 as well as 3 more cases.
No. 22 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 7 cases Sunday.
