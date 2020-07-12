Florida shatters new cases record with 15,300; tests reach 142,981

Florida's coronavirus daily cases record was obliterated Sunday with 15,300, nearly 4,000 more than the previous high, as daily tests soared to 142,981 but new deaths subsided to 45, the Florida Department of Health announced.
Palm Beach County's death toll rose by 12 to 606 after 8 on Fridsay and Saturday and a record 20 Tuesday.
The state record for cases was set one week ago Saturday with 11,458. Saturday's total was 10,360, which was the fourth time it hit five digits. Friday's total was 11,433 and last Sunday was 10,059.
Florida also holds the record for most cases in one day in the United States. During the height of the pandemic, New York passed 11,000 cases.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to more than 1 percent of the state's population to a total of 269,811.
In one week, Florida's cases have risen by 69,700 for an increase of 34.8 percent. Last Sunday, cases passed 200,000.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 4,242, which is ninth in the nation. The number of nonresident deaths listed by the state remained at 104 for a total death count of 4,346.
On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie County increased by 1 to 62, Martin County rose by 2 to 42 and Indian River remained at 20 with Okeechobee reporting is first two deaths Sunday.
Palm Beach County is second in the state for deaths, rising by 64 in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 11,39, a rise of 7 in one day and 96 in one week. Broward increased by 9 to 464 and 52 over 7 days. Lee is in fourth place with 187, an increase of 1.
Thirty-one of the 45 deaths reported Sunday were in South Florida for a total of 2,349 or 55.5 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Deaths rose by 511 in the state over seven days for 13.7 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 64 for 11.8 percent. Recently, the state increase was half that. The U.S. figure is 3.8 percent with the world at 6.4 percent.
Testing has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 2,576,813, fourth in the nation. That figure is more than 10 percent of Florida's population of 21.4 million.
Likewise the positive rate has risen to 10.5 percent overall from 10.3 the day before. A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 13.62 percent of results reported by labs Saturday after 15.31 the day before, a record 20.2 three days ago and 14.71 two weeks ago when there were 41,644 tests.
The daily percentages for all tests include 1.64 in Miami-Dade, 13.4 in Broward, 11.6 in Martin, 10.6 in Palm Beach, 10.5 in St. Lucie, 17.9 in Okeechobee and 4.8 in Indian River.
There were 142,981 tests from labs on Saturday for confirmed coronavirus or anti-bodies compared with 87,062 the day before and record 95,335 Friday. Two weeks ago there were 41,664.
The state reported 11.25 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Saturday, compared with 12.59 the day before. Two weeks ago, the percentage was 13.72.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age has decreased to 39 and 38 for tests reported Friday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.6 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is less than 0.2 percent.
And at one time, 18,271, 18,023, have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 248 in one day, compared with 421 the day before.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were a record 1,171 compared with 594 Saturday and the previous record 825 last Saturday for a total of 21,018, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased a record 3,576, compared with 1,727 the day before, and Broward at 1,772 vs. 1,548. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 123 in St. Lucie, 54 in Martin, 27 in Indian River and 9 in Okeechobee.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Palm Beach County has risen by 4,869 cases in one week for a 30.2 percent gain. Miami-Dade has risen by 17,433 at 37.1 percent and Broward by 8,786 at 41.4 percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 483 cases for 21.5 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 753 for 35.7 percent, Indian River County by 253 for 27.1 percent and Okeechobee County by 104 for 24.6 percent.
Deaths
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Nevada at 592, which added 13 Saturday.
The state on Saturday identified eight deaths in Palm Beach County, two men and six women, ranging from a 42-year-old man to a 95-year-old woman.
Martin County's new deaths were a 86-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman. In St. Lucie, the newly reported death was a 70-year-old woman.
Testing
Palm Beach County has 21,018 cases out of 184,077 total tested for 11.4 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 64,444 positive cases out of 422,345 tested for 15.3 percent, and Broward is second with 30,025 cases and 270,131 tested for 11.1 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 2,734 of 19,935 for 13.7 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 2,862 positive out of 28,248 for 10.1 percent, Indian River with 1,158 out of 17,941 for 6.5 percent and Okeechobee with 527 out of 4,499 for 11.7 percent. That was the first time Indian River was aboe 10percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.7 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 4.1 percent in the United States and 4.4 percent worldwide, which passed 567,000 deaths and passed 12.8 million cases Saturday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.9 percent, compared with Broward at 1.5 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.8 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.2 percent in St. Lucie, 1.7 percent in Indian River, 1.5 percent in Martin and 0.4 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 195 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 415 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,665 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 72.7 per million.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.
Scripps Only Content 2020