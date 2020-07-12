Hobe Sound residents struggle with more flooding

In the Hobe Heights community of Hobe Sound, flooding continues to be a problem for residents.
"Everybody's upset," said resident Diana Mack.
People have been forced to leave their homes and are now having to pay both for their mortgages and a place to stay while their homes are getting repaired.
Residents said the water pumps are in fact working, but they're only a short-term fix to a much bigger problem.
Mack has lived in Hobe Heights for 22 years.
She's been out of her home since June 3 and said the ongoing flooding has never been this bad, even after hurricanes.
"I couldn't even bring my dogs over here because my yard never dries up," said Mack. "It's always saturated wet. Even if we go a couple weeks with no rain, it's saturated and it's got sewage in it, so it's contaminated."
Martin County officials said they did send a survey to residents with options for a fix. Those options include a home buyout program.
Mack said she doesn't want to move and start over with a new mortgage, but she may have to if the drainage system is not fixed soon.
Martin County commissioners will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. inside the Blake Library to discuss the survey findings.
