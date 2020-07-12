Martin County residents remain divided over new mask order

Residents remain divided on the new emergency order requiring the public to wear face coverings where social distancing is not possible.
Sunday marked the end of the first weekend since the order was passed.
Some residents said the face coverings do not work.
"It says right on the mask box, 'This is an ear-loop mask.' It is not a respirator. It does not protect from any viruses or bacteria or anything like that," said Jamie Tisch. "You're just breathing bacteria into the mask that you are breathing in over and over again."
Tisch said she doesn't trust the coronavirus statistics.
"I understand it's a serious situation, but I don't trust the government," said Tisch. "I think that they planted the virus and, I don't know, all this other stuff. I think that they did it right before the election for a reason. I think it's part of population control."
Others claim it's essential that everyone wear a face covering.
"I'm trying to protect myself and other people," said registered nurse Robin Rainey.
Rainey said she takes care of patients with the coronavirus and that people need to wear masks and wear them correctly.
"I ran into someone (who) was wearing her mask below her nose," said Rainey. "I said, 'It's sort of like wearing a shirt open, you know, and your bra hanging out.' It doesn't work that way. It has to be above your nose."
In order to beat COVID-19, Rainey said everyone will have to do their part and wear a mask.
"We're all in this together, but apparently we're not all in this together," said Rainey. "There shouldn't be non-essential and essential. I think every single one of us is essential to flattening the curve and getting rid of this disease."
The Florida Department of Health said Sunday that 142,981 test results were reported to the state. Of the tests conducted, 15,300 came back positive, while 123,501 tests came back negative -- both setting a new record.
Meanwhile, the overall positivity rate in Florida has dropped to 13.62% -- the lowest percentage recorded in the last two weeks.
Forty-five of the total 4,242 deaths were reported Sunday by the Florida Department of Health.
In Indian River County, officials said they will be meeting Tuesday to decide if face coverings will be required inside public places or outside where there are more than 50 people and social distancing is not possible.
