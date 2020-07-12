Over 100 JFS volunteer teams deliver hurricane supplies to nearly 700 households

Hurricane season is already here and one local organization worked to ensure that vulnerable neighbors are prepared this weekend.
Over 100 volunteers from Ruth and Norman Rales Jewish Family Services collected and helped distribute over 800 hurricane preparedness bags to seniors in Boca Raton and Delray Beach on Sunday.
Each bag includes non-perishable food, water, hurricane resources, and flashlights.
Danielle Hartman of Jewish Family Services said, “For many seniors, they are living on a fixed income. They don’t have the income that we may have to just run out there and buy a bunch of supplies. So we do this every year as a way to help them be ready for hurricane season.”
JFS has served South County for over 40 years and is a full human agency which has programs from food pantries to financial assistance.
If you'd like to help please visit www.ralesjfs.org or call (561) 852-3333.
