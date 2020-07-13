Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl from Madison County

A Florida AMBER Alert has been canceled for a 5-year-old girl from Madison County.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced on Monday around 2:30 p.m. that Naomi Rose Herring has been found safe.
Investigators said Herring was last seen asleep in a motel room at the Deerwood Inn in Madison around 12:30 a.m. Monday, along with another child in the care of a man.
At 1:40 a.m., Herring's mother returned to the room and found the room door closed, but unlocked.
Deputies said when she entered the room, the remaining occupants were sleeping, but Naomi was not inside.
FDLE tweeted on Monday afternoon that the case "has been resolved. The child is safe."
