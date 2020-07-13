Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl from Madison County

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old girl from Madison County.
Naomi Herring was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Southwest Old Saint Augustine Road in Madison, FL.
Naomi was last seen wearing a black and yellow bumblebee dress and blue shorts with a fruit print. She is possibly not wearing shoes.
Naomi is described as standing 3' tall and weighing about 35 pounds.
Deputies say Naomi was last seen asleep in one of the motel rooms at the Deerwood Inn at approximately 12:30 a.m. along with another child in the care of an adult male.
At 1:40 a.m., the mother returned to the room and found the room door to be closed but unlocked.
Deputies say when she entered the room the remaining occupants were sleeping, but Naomi was not inside.
If you have any information, please contact FDLE or the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (850) 973-4001.
Scripps Only Content 2020