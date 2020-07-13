City of West Palm Beach seeking volunteers to assist with coronavirus response

The City of West Palm Beach is seeking volunteers to assist with the COVID-19 response.
The city and Living Hungry are co-hosting food distributions for local organizations. The weekly event that runs through August helps families that have been negatively affected by the COVID-19.
According to a news release, approximately 1,500 to 2,000 boxes of food are donated to organizations to help the families and due to the increasing demand, volunteers are needed to ensure that all community needs are met.
The group meets every Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the former West Palm Beach Golf Course located at 7001 Parker Avenue.
Positions are open to anyone ages 13 or older.
To register or for more information, click here.
To contact City of West Palm Beach Events Specialist Mara Green, call 561- 804-4938 (TTY: 800-955-8771) or email mgreen@wpb.org.
Scripps Only Content 2020