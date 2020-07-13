Drug overdoses on the rise in Martin County

Drug overdoses are on the rise in Martin County, according to the Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.
Snyder says the overdose and death numbers seven months into 2020 are approaching the numbers for all of 2019.
“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say we have a state of emergency when it comes to drug overdoses,” Snyder said.
Three people died from drug overdoses last weekend alone, according to the sheriff’s office. That included a 65-year-old man who had just been released from a rehabilitation center one week ago.
A 45-year-old man and 38-year-old man were also found deceased from drug overdoses.
Martin County deputies responded to 177 overdoses in all of 2019. They have responded to 131 so far in 2020.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 27 overdose deaths in 2019. There have been 23 deaths so far in 2020.
COVID-19 is not ruled out for contributing to some of the overdoses.
“Anything that’s a societal stressor can result in drug use,” Snyder said.
John Nelson, Founder of FamiliesRecover.org, says rehabilitation centers may also be failing addicts seeking help.
“You’re sending them home stoned. It’s a recipe for death,” Nelson said.
He says he has concerns about people being treated at rehabilitation centers with more medication and drugs, who might not need the substances to recover. Then, he says he starts getting calls. “[They] went in to get off [drugs]. Came out on double. Within 5 days, he was putting a needle in his arm,” Nelson said about a recent case.
He wants to help form a new resource on the Treasure Coast.
“We as a non-profit are pushing here to have our own task force. Triple county. Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River,” Nelson said.
He wants Treasure Coast law enforcement agencies, the State Attorney’s Office, and other investigative bodies to form a sober home task force like the one formed by Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg’s office.
Aronberg says the Sober Home Task Force in Palm Beach County has led to more than 100 arrests.
Nelson says it has been tough to get enough support, also citing the need for funding, but he hopes to start a conversation to change that.
In the meantime, Snyder says the community has to step up.
“Families have to be engaged, schools have to be engaged, churches, synagogues, every bit of society needs to pull together,” Snyder said.
