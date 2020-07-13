Fatal crash shuts down intersection in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that shut down an intersection Monday evening.
The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Belvedere Rd. and South Australian Ave.
Investigators along with West Palm Beach Police and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue are at the scene of the crash.
All motorists should avoid the area as officers are redirecting traffic.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
