Florida's daily cases surged by a second-high 12,624, but 3,676 less than the record the day before, as new deaths subsided to 35 and there were more than 112,000 tests reported in one day, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday.
Palm Beach County's death toll rose by 5 to 611 after 12 Sunday and a record 20 Tuesday.
Cases hit five digits in the state for the sixth time.
Sunday's cases total was 15,300 – the highest daily figure ever in the United States. During the height of the pandemic New York also surpassed 11,000. Previous highs in Florida were 11,458 on week ago Saturday, 11,433 on Friday, 10,360 Saturday and 10,059 last Sunday.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to more than 1 percent of the state's population to a total of 282,435, which is third in the nation behind New York and California. Texas is fourth.
In one week, Florida's cases have risen by 75,988 for an increase of 36.8 percent. Last Sunday, cases passed 200,000.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 4,277, which is ninth in the nation. The number of nonresident deaths listed by the state remained at 104 for a total death count of 4,381.
On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie County increased by 2 to 64, Martin County remained at 42 and Indian River rose by 11 to 20 with Okeechobee reporting is first two deaths Saturday.
Palm Beach County is second in the state for deaths, increasing by 68 in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,43, a rise of 4 in one day and 92 in one week. Broward remained at 464 and 50 over 7 days. Lee is in fourth place with 188, an increase of 1.
Twelve of the 35 deaths reported Monday were in South Florida for a total of 2,347 or 54.9 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Deaths rose by 499 in the state over seven days for 13.2 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 68 for 12.5 percent. Recently, the state increase was half that. The U.S. figure is 3.6 percent with the world at 6.4 percent.
Testing has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 2,742,613, fourth in the nation, behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. That figure is more than 12 percent of Florida's population of 21.4 million.
Likewise the positive rate has risen to 10.7 percent overall from 10.5 the day before. A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 12.69 percent of results reported by labs Monday which is the lowest percentage in two weeks, after 13.62 the day before, a record 20.71 four days ago and 16.94 two weeks ago when there were 43,530 tests.
The daily percentages for all tests include 20.2 in Miami-Dade, 13.8 in Broward, 16.3 in Martin, 11.0 in Palm Beach, 10.5 in St. Lucie, 12.9 in Okeechobee and 6.8 in Indian River.
There were 112,264 tests from labs on Saturday for confirmed coronavirus or anti-bodies compared with a record 142,972 the day before and previous record 95,331 Friday. Two weeks ago there were 43,530.
The state reported 11.51 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive on tests received Sunday compared with 11.25 the day before and 14.75 two weeks ago. The figure Saturday was the lowest in two weeks.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the median age has decreased to 39 and 41 for tests reported Sunday, compared with 38 the day before. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.6 percent among residents but among those under 55 it is less than 0.2 percent.
And at one time, 18,498 271, have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 227 in one day, compared with 248 the day before.
Cases
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 788 compared with a record 1,71 594 Saturday and the previous record 825 last Saturday for a total of 21,806, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 3,269, compared with a record the day before, and Broward at 1,459 vs. 1,772. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 199 in St. Lucie, 130 in Martin, 74 in Indian River and 29 in Okeechobee.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Palm Beach County has risen by 4,564 cases in one week for a 26.5 percent gain. Miami-Dade has risen by 18,721 at 38.2 percent and Broward by 9,628 at 44.1percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 442 cases for 18.4 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 797 for 35.2 percent, Indian River County by 306 for 32.1 percent and Okeechobee County by 127 for 28.9 percent.
Deaths
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Nevada at 593, which added 1 Sunday.
The state on Sunday identified 12 deaths in Palm Beach County, 7 men and 5 women, ranging from a 65-year-old man to a 91-year-old woman. The oldest ever is a 103-year-old woman.
Martin County's new deaths were two women, 84 and 93. In St. Lucie, the newly reported death was a 102-year-old woman, the oldest in the county.
Testing
Palm Beach County has 21,806 cases out of 188,104 total tested for 11.6 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 67,713 positive cases out of 433,978 tested for 15.6 percent, and Broward is second with 31,484 cases and 277,166 tested for 11.4 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 2,864 of 20,454 for 14.0 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 3,061 positive out of 29,434 for 10.1 percent, Indian River with 1,259 out of 18,832 for 6.7 percent and Okeechobee with 566 out of 4,614 for 11.7 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.6 percent in the state for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 4.0 percent in the United States and 4.4 percent worldwide, which passed 571,000 deaths and passed 13 million cases Sunday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 2.8 percent, compared with Broward at 1.5 percent and Miami-Dade with 1.7 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.1 percent in St. Lucie, 1.7 percent in Indian River, 1.5 percent in Martin and 0.4 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 199 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 416 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,666 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 73.3 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest deaths are two 11-year-olds: a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, who are the only two in the 5-14 age class.
There are 11 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 20-year-old male and two 22-year-old females from Broward (one was listed Sunday), a 16-year-old girl from Lee, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco County and a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County. On Sunday, the state report listed 12 deaths in the 15-24 class.
Twenty-five people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest is a 108-year-old women from Miami-Dade. A total of 1,502 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 13 in one day.
Ninety-two percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 63 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 26 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 4,399 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 188, and 42` were hospitalized, which is an increase of `1 in one day. In all, there were 1,182 cases of children under 1. From ages 5-14, there are 9,473, an increase of 447 with 73 in the hospital at one time, a rise of 4.
From the infant to 54 age group, 205,104 of the 239,524 residents have tested positive. But in that group, 308 have died for a 0.15 death percentage.
From infant to 65, there are 239,523 cases. A total of 708 have died for a 0.29 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 5,232, an increase of 192. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 130 to 4,131, followed by Boynton Beach at 1,923 from 1,828, Boca Raton at 2,593, up from 2,511, Delray Beach at 1,431 from 1,376. A total of 409 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 1,894, an increase of 89, followed by Stuart with 1,430 vs. 1,354.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 7 to 256, compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 18,498 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 16,045 last Monday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 2,084 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 11 compared with 6 the day; 237 in Martin, with no change; 247 in St. Lucie with an increase of 2, Indian River increased by 2 to 93 and Okeechobee increased from 48 to 50.
Long-term care
Nearly half of the deaths, 2,114, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 259 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 148 and in Palm Beach County it was 2.
National
Florida's 45 deaths Sunday were second-most in the nation behind 86 in Arizona, which is in 16th place overall.
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 106 behind No. 8 Connecticut, which reported no data Sunday.
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 137,782, including an increase of 380 Sunday after 731 Saturday.
The last time deaths were more than 1,000 was June 9 with 1,105. Johns Hopkins reports 135,190.
Cases reached 3,413,995, with an increase of 58,349. Cases passed 70,000 Friday.
California had the second-most cases with 8,460 and Texas was third with 8,196.
Last Sunday in the U.S., there were 262 more deaths and 45,931 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 4,801 at 3.6 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation with 32,403, including 11 more Sunday after a high of 799 in April. It percentage share has been decreasing for weeks to 23.5 percent.
Among other states in the top 10: No. 2 New Jersey with 11, No. 3 Massachusetts 15, No. 4 Illinois 19, No. 5 California 25, No. 6 Pennsylvania 5, No. 7 Michigan 1 and No. 10 Louisiana 13.
No. 14 Georgia added 5 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place, with no reported deaths for two days in a row but 615 cases.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 9.6 percent of the 3,956 additional deaths Sunday – and 24.1 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 34,449 at 6.4 percent.
The additional death toll last Saturday was 5,015.
Cases increased by 194,677 after a record 236,918 Friday.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported a world-high 659 deaths after 968 Saturday for a total of 72,151. The record is 1,492 on June 4. Brazil added 25,364 cases after a record 55,209 one week ago Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,866,176 cases – more than half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 276 more deaths late Sunday compared with 539 the day before and high of 1,092 on June 4, to move past Italy by 52 deaths into fourth place with 35,006. In addition, there were 4,482 cases, behind the record 7,280 Thursday.
India added 500 deaths after 543 Saturday to rise to 23,187 in eighth place. The Asian nation also reported a record 29,108 cases, beating the record of 27,761 two days ago for a third-place total of 879,466, behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths increased from 43 to 21 for third place with 44,819, which is behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 9 deaths, among the lowest since the pandemic. No. 6 France and No. 7 Spain didn't report any data this weekend.
Germany, which at one time was in the top 10 and now is in 13th place, reported no deaths for the first time since the pandemic.
Also in the top 10, No. 9 Iran reported 194 after a record 221 Thursday. No. 10 Peru had 188.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 727,162, including an additional 6,615. The nation gained 130 deaths for 11th place.
No. 14 Canada added 10 deaths for a total of 8,783 and well as 243 cases.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity, reported no data this weekend after 11 deaths Friday for a total of 5,526 in 17th and 163 cases. Neighboring Norway, which had a lockdown, reported no deaths for the third day in a row to stay at 252 as well as 3 more cases.
