Gov. DeSantis to give 5 p.m. coronavirus update in Miami

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update on the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic during a visit to South Florida on Monday.
The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami at 5 p.m.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health on Monday, there are 282,435 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 12,624 cases from the day before.
