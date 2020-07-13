Gov. DeSantis to give 5 p.m. coronavirus update in Miami

July 13, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT - Updated July 13 at 4:43 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update on the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic during a visit to South Florida on Monday.

The governor is scheduled to hold a news conference at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami at 5 p.m.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health on Monday, there are 282,435 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 12,624 cases from the day before.

