At least 1 person killed in West Palm Beach crash

At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach Monday evening, according to West Palm Beach police.
The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Belvedere Rd. and South Australian Ave.
The intersection is expected to be shut down for hours while investigators work the scene.
Officers are redirecting traffic and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews are also at the scene of the crash.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Scripps Only Content 2020