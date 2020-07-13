'No Voice, No Choice' teacher rally held in Martin County

A group of Martin County teachers joined in solidarity on Monday against the decision to reopen schools.
During the "No Voice, No Choice" rally outside the Florida Department of Health in Martin County, teachers sought answers and demanding their voices be heard.
In an effort to promote social distancing during the demonstration, some educators remained in their cars, while other stood far apart and displayed signs.
Last week, Martin County leaders agreed to offer two options for students for the upcoming school year.
Option one includes the traditional classroom in-person learning. Option two is remote learning.
School leaders also decided to mandate several safety precautions with the traditional learning options.
Martin County health officials said the decision to reopen schools is in direct response to the state's emergency order mandating that schools be open five days per week.
Parents wishing to enroll their students in option two have until Sunday, July 19 to submit their commitment form.
