“No Voice, No Choice” teacher rally planned for Martin County

On Monday morning, a group of Martin County teachers will join in solidarity to speak out against the decision to reopen schools next month.
They are calling it “No Voice, No Choice."
Teachers tell WFLX they are seeking answers and demanding their voices be heard.
The rally will be held at 9 a.m. outside the Martin County Health Department.
During the rally, teachers will remain in their cars and display signs.
Last week, Martin County leaders agreed to offer two options for students for the upcoming school year.
Option one includes the traditional classroom in person learning. Option two is remote learning.
School leaders also decided to mandate several safety precautions with the traditional learning options. Students will be required to wear face masks and have their temperature checked daily.
Scripps Only Content 2020