Palm Beach County state attorney tests positive for coronavirus

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Aronberg sent an email to employees at his office Monday urging everyone to "take this pandemic seriously, as it continues to spread like wildfire."
"I know this personally, because I just tested positive for COVID-19," he wrote.
Aronberg said he is "one of the fortunate ones, as I have relatively mild symptoms and can continue to work a normal schedule from home while quarantined."
Palm Beach County's top attorney said he has tried to remain vigilant and routinely washes his hands, but he also said he's often in public and lives in a building with shared elevators.
"My diagnosis has made me more motivated than ever to continue imploring people to wear a mask, as it is about protecting others," Aronberg said.
The announcement comes on the same day that Palm Beach County's property appraiser, Dorothy Jacks, said she has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Scripps Only Content 2020