Property appraiser tests positive for coronavirus

Palm Beach County's property appraiser has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Dorothy Jacks announced Monday that she is self-quarantining at home after "experiencing minor symptoms late last week" and later learning that she tested positive for COVID-19.
She said all staff members who have had recent interaction with her are also being tested.
RELATED: More coronavirus headlines
"I've been at home since taking the test on Thursday, July 9, and I am working by phone and computer, self-isolating," she said. "I am in regular contact with my staff in order to continue to manage the operations of my office."
Christine Centazzo, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Property Appraiser's Office, said the administration department and reception area on the fifth floor of the Governmental Center has temporarily closed.
Centazzo said the office "is taking swift measures to mitigate the spread of the virus" and working to "thoroughly sanitize all affected areas."
Scripps Only Content 2020