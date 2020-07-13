St. Lucie County leaders to make mask announcement

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
St. Lucie County leaders will make an announcement on Monday about face coverings in public.
A news confernece is scheduled for 11 a.m. in the St. Lucie County Commission Chambers.
Currently, workers inside restaurants, grocery stores, food service, salons, gyms, retail stores, or businesses open to the public or any other locations visited by the public where social distancing is not possible, must wear face coverings.
Customers are strongly encouraged, but not required to wear masks inside those businesses.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 3,061 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Lucie County, including 64 deaths.
Scripps Only Content 2020